Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,901,000 after purchasing an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 22,751.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 514,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ES traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.82. 281,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.