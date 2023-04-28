Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 242.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,022. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

