Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in BlackRock by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $666.64. 125,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,624. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $689.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

