Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.48. 116,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

