Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $167.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,662. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $178.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

