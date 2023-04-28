KeyCorp Weighs in on Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.44 per share.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The firm has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.96 and a 200-day moving average of $172.29.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

