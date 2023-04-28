Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $141.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.17. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $189.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

