Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Kibo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 5,367,701 shares trading hands.

Kibo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Kibo Energy

(Get Rating)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mbeya Coal to Power project located in Songwe Regio, Tanzania. It also holds an 85% interest in the Mabesekwa Coal Independent Power Project located in Botswana; and 65% interest in the Benga Power Plant Project located in the Tete province of Mozambique.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kibo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kibo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.