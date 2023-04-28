Kimco Realty Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 127.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,515,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,743 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

