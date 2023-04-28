Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50. 2,313,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,571,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

