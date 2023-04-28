Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.50. 2,313,934 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 2,571,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
About Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
