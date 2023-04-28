Kingswood (LON:KWG) Trading Down 4.2%

Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Rating) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 22,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 161,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).

Kingswood Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.32. The stock has a market cap of £49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

About Kingswood

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

