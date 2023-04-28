Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Issues Earnings Results

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kirby had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.84. The stock had a trading volume of 557,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

KEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $632,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $1,839,789. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kirby by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,269,000 after purchasing an additional 40,806 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

