Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE KEX traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 112,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Kirby has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,789 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kirby by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.