Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. Takes $54,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Loop Capital cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,755. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.