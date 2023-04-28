Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.00 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and $2.31 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00128913 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

