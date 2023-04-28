KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 14,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 864% from the average daily volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Get KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.79% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.