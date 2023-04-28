Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DNUT. CL King upped their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.65 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,257,000 after purchasing an additional 561,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 83,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after acquiring an additional 71,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter worth $10,320,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

