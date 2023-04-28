L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Lowered by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,129. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.68. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

