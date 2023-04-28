Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.25-17.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.84. The stock had a trading volume of 237,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,579,000 after buying an additional 31,889 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,967,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 8,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.