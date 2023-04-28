Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $6,944,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 251,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 85.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.20. 37,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,158. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.12.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

