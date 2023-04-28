Lansing Street Advisors Buys 288 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 8.7% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,570,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,591,183,000 after acquiring an additional 333,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,704,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,007,672,000 after acquiring an additional 365,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.24. The company had a trading volume of 686,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,188. The company has a market capitalization of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $295.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

