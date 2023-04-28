Lansing Street Advisors Buys New Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.51. 4,463,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,949,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

