Lansing Street Advisors Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 543.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,608,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 994,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,954,000 after buying an additional 182,518 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 586,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after purchasing an additional 127,777 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.69. 129,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

