Lansing Street Advisors Has $544,000 Holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 1,535.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

QVAL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. 8,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.