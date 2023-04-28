Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 130,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,971. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

