Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $96,000 Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of ACI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.96. 1,500,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,993. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

