Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,810,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,463,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,555,000 after purchasing an additional 42,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.80. The company had a trading volume of 115,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,701. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

