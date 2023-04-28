Lansing Street Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.33. The stock had a trading volume of 34,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.66.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

