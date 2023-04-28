Lansing Street Advisors Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FLOT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. 1,844,865 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

