LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 1.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.65 ($39.61) and last traded at €35.61 ($39.57). Approximately 195,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.22 ($39.13).

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

