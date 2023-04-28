Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.99

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.99 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 2156927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42, a PEG ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Articles

