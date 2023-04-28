Laura B. Nichol Sells 5,000 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.79. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

