Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.58 and last traded at $30.97. Approximately 163,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 689,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAZ shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 460,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

