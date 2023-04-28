Lear (NYSE:LEA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lear updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lear Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.66. 814,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,194. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lear by 135.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.85.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

