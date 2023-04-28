Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 707.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,232.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 828,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 553.04%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

