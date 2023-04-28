Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 143 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.74. 391,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock worth $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

