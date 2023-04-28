Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 33,774 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,080. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.