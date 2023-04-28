Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $17.14 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,026 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,904,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,152,000 after purchasing an additional 780,256 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.26. 939,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,277. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

