Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

IPG traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $35.68. 1,792,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,368. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

