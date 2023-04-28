Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,301,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

