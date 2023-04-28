Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,904,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Macy’s by 501.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,033,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:M traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.27. 4,632,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $25.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

