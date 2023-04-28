Ledyard National Bank Buys 200 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $452.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $487.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total transaction of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Featured Articles

