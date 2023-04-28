Ledyard National Bank Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $193.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

