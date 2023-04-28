Ledyard National Bank Invests $204,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.