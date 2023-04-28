Ledyard National Bank Invests $204,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW stock opened at $232.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
