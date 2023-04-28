Ledyard National Bank Sells 108 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its 200 day moving average is $236.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.36.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

