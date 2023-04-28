Ledyard National Bank Sells 146 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.23.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.