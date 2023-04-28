Ledyard National Bank Sells 162 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $118,792,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after buying an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $42,114,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Centene news, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.