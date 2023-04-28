Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,912 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after buying an additional 59,964,963 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

