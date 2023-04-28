Ledyard National Bank Trims Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

