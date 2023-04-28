Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 3.3% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 5,216,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in AbbVie by 146.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after acquiring an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. 1,314,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

